European shares play catch-up after U.S. data

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as investors had their first chance to react to encouraging U.S. data after a holiday in the previous session, though gains could prove short-lived with a batch of economic releases due out of the euro zone later today.

By 0712 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index was up 0.9 percent, with Germany's DAX .GDAXI and France's CAC .FCHI, shut on Tuesday, both up 1.5 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE, which jumped 1.3 percent a day earlier after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data gave a lift to global growth hopes, advanced only 0.1 percent.

Economic data out later in the session included euro zone PMI, at 03:58 a.m. EDT (0758 GMT), and Italian unemployment, at 04:00 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT).

“Growth concerns are going to come back when (the) PMI data comes out... you could see downward pressure on equities” Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.