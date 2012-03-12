Parmalat rises on stronger results

Cartons of milk are seen in a supermarket in Rome April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

(Reuters) - Shares in dairy group Parmalat (PLT.MI) rise more than 3.5 percent, the biggest gainers on Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB, after the French-owned group reported forecast-beating EBITDA on Friday which it sees up 2 to 3 percent this year.

“Results are stronger than expectations, especially thanks to the performance in Italy. The outlook is reassuring and the fact they’re paying a dividend is also a positive,” a Milan-based trader says.

Shares in Parmalat, which was taken over by France’s Lactalis last year, are up about 35 percent this year, outperforming a 9 percent increase in Italy’s FTSE MIB index.