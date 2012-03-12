FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parmalat rises on stronger results
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 12, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 6 years

Parmalat rises on stronger results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cartons of milk are seen in a supermarket in Rome April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

(Reuters) - Shares in dairy group Parmalat (PLT.MI) rise more than 3.5 percent, the biggest gainers on Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB, after the French-owned group reported forecast-beating EBITDA on Friday which it sees up 2 to 3 percent this year.

“Results are stronger than expectations, especially thanks to the performance in Italy. The outlook is reassuring and the fact they’re paying a dividend is also a positive,” a Milan-based trader says.

Shares in Parmalat, which was taken over by France’s Lactalis last year, are up about 35 percent this year, outperforming a 9 percent increase in Italy’s FTSE MIB index.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.