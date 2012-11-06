FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen shares drop on bond placement
November 6, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Volkswagen shares drop on bond placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of German carmaker Volkswagen, is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares fell 3.6 percent to the bottom of Germany's benchmark DAX index .GDAXI after the group said it raised 2.5 billion euros ($3.20 billion) from a convertible bond.

“The ... dilution for shareholders should lead to an equivalent share price decline,” a trader says.

Volkswagen said late on Monday it aimed to raise at least 2 billion euros in fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet by issuing debt that must be converted into non-voting equity in 2015.

($1 = 0.7823 euros)

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

