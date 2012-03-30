FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed to buy $44 billion Treasuries in April, sell $43 billion
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 6 years

Fed to buy $44 billion Treasuries in April, sell $43 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will buy about $44 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from April 2 through April 30 and will sell about $43 billion of Treasuries in six operations from March 1 through March 29, the New York Federal Reserve said on Friday on its website.

The number and amount of purchases and sales matched those in March.

The operations are part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist,” a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s U.S. Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. The central bank has said the current program will last through June.

The Fed will release its next schedule of buying and selling under Operation Twist at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on April 30.

For full details, please double-click on: here

Reporting by Richard Leong

