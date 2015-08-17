FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate falls to 0.14 percent
#Business News
August 17, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate falls to 0.14 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate USONFFE=, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent on Friday, down from 0.15 percent on Thursday, according to Federal Reserve data.

The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.08 percent to 0.3125 percent for a second day on Friday, Fed data released on Monday showed.

This interbank lending rate was last quoted at 0.14 to 0.15 percent early Monday USONFF=GCMN, according to ICAP.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

