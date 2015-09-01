FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rate falls to 0.08 percent
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 1, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate falls to 0.08 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate USONFFE=, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.08 percent on Monday, the lowest level in a month, according to Federal Reserve data released on Tuesday.

This interbank borrowing cost which averaged 0.14 percent on Friday often declines at month-end from a wave of cash that hits the banking system.

The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.31 percent, compared with 0.06 percent to 0.31 percent day on Friday, Fed data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.