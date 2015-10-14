FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.13 percent
#Business News
October 14, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate USONFFE=, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for an eighth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.08 percent to 0.35 percent, compared with 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Friday.

U.S. banks and bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
