U.S. dollar longs hit lowest in more than a year: CFTC, Reuters

(Reuters) - Speculators further reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar this week to their lowest since late July last year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $20.48 billion in the week ended Sept. 22, from $20.97 billion the previous week. This was the second straight week short-term investors reduced U.S. dollar exposure and the fifth consecutive week dollar longs came in under $30 billion.

To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline.

The period covers the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold U.S. interest rates unchanged last week, disappointing investors eager to get the tightening policy going. The dollar was hurt by the Fed’s decision last week and the currency’s near-term outlook has dimmed a little bit given the uncertainty about the timing of the Fed’s first rate increase in nearly a decade.

This month so far the dollar index .DXY is up 0.3 percent.

In other currencies, sterling futures showed the most notable change, turning net long to 1,267 contracts, from net short contracts of 3,619 the previous week.

Ian McCafferty, a member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, pushed for a hike in British interest rates to prevent inflation from overshooting in two to three years. He was the only MPC member though voting for a rate increase.

The pound in September was down nearly 1 percent and for the year so far was 2.4 percent lower.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.