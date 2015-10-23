Speculators slash net U.S. dollar longs to lowest in more than a year: CFTC, Reuters

(Reuters) - Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in 15 months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position dropped to $13.32 billion in the week ended Oct. 20, from $18.97 billion the week before. That was the smallest net long position since mid-July 2014 and the third straight week speculators have reduced long contracts on the dollar.

To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline.

Just ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday in which the bank’s president Mario Draghi gave dovish interest rates signals, the dollar had struggled to make headway against the euro despite the Federal Reserve being on the cusp of raising rates.

A decision by the Fed to keep rates steady last month as it cited global uncertainty hurt the dollar which had earlier benefited from expectations of an imminent tightening.

Interest rate futures are now banking on the Fed raising rates in March next year, seeing a 60 percent chance, according to the CME Group FedWatch on Friday.

Prior to Thursday’s sharp gains in the dollar following the ECB’s comments on further easing, the greenback had lost 3.3 percent of its value against a basket of six major currencies since early August.

All the other currencies showed improvement in terms of their short contracts versus the dollar.

For instance, sterling turned net long with 7,537 contracts from net shorts of 7,527 contracts.

The euro reduced net short contracts to 62,566 in the latest week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.