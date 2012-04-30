FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar edges lower vs yen after U.S. spending, income data
April 30, 2012

Dollar edges lower vs yen after U.S. spending, income data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower against the yen on Monday, hitting session lows, after data showed U.S. consumer spending in March came in lower than expected.

U.S. spending rose 0.3 percent last month, compared with the consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent increase. U.S. household income gained by the most in three months, but that had little impact on price action.

The dollar edged lower to 80.010, a session low, after the data, from 80.10 just before. It was last at 80.050, down 0.3 percent. The euro, meanwhile, trimmed losses against the dollar after the data, trading at about $1.3218 versus around $1.3211.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

