Dollar falls to session lows versus euro, yen
August 31, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar falls to session lows versus euro, yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar extended declines against the euro and yen on Friday after briefly paring losses on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the U.S. central bank would act as needed to promote a stronger economic recovery.

The euro climbed as high as $1.2636 on Reuters data, the strongest since July 2. It was last up 1 percent at $1.2628.

The dollar slid to 78.18 yen and was last at 78.22 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.

Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish

