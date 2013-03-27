Japan's new financial year to bring yen weakness

LONDON (Reuters) - The start of the new Japanese financial year on April 1 may prove the catalyst for a weaker yen against the dollar with a central bank policy meeting and possible capital outflows out of Japan early in the month.

The dollar has risen 15.7 percent against the Japanese currency since October but further yen weakness looks likely.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that recent movements in the foreign exchange market, which has been a tale of yen weakness, will have a positive impact on the Japanese economy.

Abe, on Wednesday, said he hoped Japan’s central bank “fulfils its responsibility” to achieve its 2 percent inflation target. That could result in more yen weakness.

The Bank of Japan will hold its first policy meeting of the new financial year on April 3-4.

It is likely to begin open-ended asset purchases immediately rather than in 2014 and to consider setting a new target to buy longer-dated Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

Such policies should keep longer-dated Japanese government bond yields suppressed, with the 10-year JGB already yielding a mere 0.52 percent.

Equivalent 10-year U.S. paper, yielding 1.9 percent, might prove an attractive alternative to Japanese investors, giving the dollar a renewed lift against the yen.

Potential investors in Treasuries may include Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

The fund, whose portfolio is larger than the economy of Mexico, saw a positive return of 13.62 percent from foreign bonds in the October-December period, while returns on domestic bonds slipped.

GPIF’s Chairman Takahiro Mitani told Reuters on Feb 4 that the fund would review its long-term investment target and portfolio allocation model around April.

The review should include a discussion of the investment strategy towards Japanese government bonds, which form two-thirds of GPIF’s portfolio, Mitani said.

Yields on 10-year JGBs were then around 0.8 percent. Their subsequent slide arguably supports the notion that GPIF, and by extension other Japanese investors, should look to invest more offshore from April.

EXPORTERS

Japanese exporters, natural sellers of dollars against the yen to hedge overseas revenues, may be in no rush to show their hand, given where their budget rates are likely to be pitched.

Many exporters had budget rates of 85-90 yen to the dollar in the January-March period, they have little reason to raise those levels appreciably for April-June.

As dollar/yen remains above those budget rates, each further slide in the yen’s value enhances the position of the Japanese exporters, enabling them to delay hedging. Why buy yen today if it could be cheaper tomorrow?

The opposite is true for Japanese importers, particularly in the energy sector, which has been hit by the closure of Japan’s nuclear plants in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

As Japanese banks’ sales desks can attest, the energy sector’s need to buy dollars, to cover the cost of energy imports, is undiminished.

As Japan’s new financial year dawns, a confluence of factors could propel the yen weaker against the dollar, with 100 yen a target in the next three months.

-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own --