Euro extends losses versus dollar, yen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro extended declines against the dollar and yen in late morning trade on Friday as disappointing U.S. jobs data prompted investors to shed riskier investments.

The euro fell as low as $1.3086 on Reuters data, the lowest since April 19. It was last at $1.3091, down 0.5 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the common currency fell 0.9 percent to 104.52, having hit 104.45, the weakest since February 17.

The euro is seen as a growth-linked currency and tends to weaken when stocks and other riskier assets decline.