Euro falls to 20-month low vs. sterling
April 24, 2012 / 10:37 AM / in 5 years

Euro falls to 20-month low vs. sterling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro extended falls against sterling to hit a 20-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about a weak euro zone economy, political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France and debt problems in Spain.

A slightly better outlook for the UK economy has encouraged investors to buy the pound as an alternative.

The euro fell to 81.45 pence, its weakest since August 2010, breaking below a trough of 81.49 pence hit on Monday. Its next target was the August 23, 2010 low of 81.43 pence.

Reporting by Jessica Mortimer

