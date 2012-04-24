Euro falls to 20-month low vs. sterling

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro extended falls against sterling to hit a 20-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about a weak euro zone economy, political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France and debt problems in Spain.

A slightly better outlook for the UK economy has encouraged investors to buy the pound as an alternative.

The euro fell to 81.45 pence, its weakest since August 2010, breaking below a trough of 81.49 pence hit on Monday. Its next target was the August 23, 2010 low of 81.43 pence.