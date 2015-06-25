FX world needs rules on undoing trades after franc events: Oanda

LONDON (Reuters) - Major banks behaved badly in refusing to stand by exchange rates agreed when the Swiss franc surged in value in January, the head of one large retail brokerage said, calling on regulators to lay down new rules to protect smaller foreign-exchange traders from such second guessing.

The chief executive of U.S. based Oanda, Ed Eger, is among the first to say publicly what many funds and brokers have argued privately since the Swiss National Bank abandoned its cap on the value of the franc on Jan. 15. He declined to say which banks were involved.

“The vast majority of liquidity providers in the Swiss event behaved rationally,” Eger told Reuters. “But the fact that some providers, hours or even days later, tried to change trades is unconscionable.”

The ACI Financial Markets Association, a foreign exchange industry body, called on regulators earlier this year to provide more clarity on when banks could ask to adjust prices set by electronic platforms.

It said it had signs that after the franc soared by up to 40 percent on Jan. 15, some big banks tried to renegotiate trades approved by systems struggling to cope with the moves.

A number of market participants have told Reuters that lawyers have been involved in resulting discussions between banks and some clients. Most issues have been settled and so far no formal conflicts have developed, they said.

The ACI says trading agreements can allow parties to alter the prices of completed trades, particularly at times of market stress. But it says more clarity is needed on when trades, which in currency markets usually cannot be undone unless both sides agree, may be questioned.

The ACI’s Model Code is one of the bases for work on a new global code of conduct for currency markets.

Eger said regulators should address the issue directly.

“We went back and forth with regulators and our liquidity providers and reached a resolution, but we left those negotiations feeling it was not fully satisfying,” he said.

“We need a set of rules that say this is the timescale on which you can change trades, these are the sets of conditions under which you can ask to change a trade. There are no clear rules at the moment and that leaves it open to abuse.”