FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar hits 9-1/2 month high vs. yen after payrolls data
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 9, 2012 / 1:54 PM / in 6 years

Dollar hits 9-1/2 month high vs. yen after payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar hit a new 9-1/2 month high against the yen on Friday after data showed employment in February grew solidly for a third straight month.

The dollar hit a global session high of 82.29, its highest since last May, and last traded at 82.28, up 0.9 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. It was trading at 81.80 prior to the data.

The dollar extended gains against the euro. The euro hit a session low of $1.3159 and last traded at $1.3170, down 0.8 percent on the day. It was trading at $1.3194 prior to the data.

The payrolls report is a sign the economic recovery was broadening and in less need of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.