Dollar hits 9-1/2 month high vs. yen after payrolls data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar hit a new 9-1/2 month high against the yen on Friday after data showed employment in February grew solidly for a third straight month.

The dollar hit a global session high of 82.29, its highest since last May, and last traded at 82.28, up 0.9 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. It was trading at 81.80 prior to the data.

The dollar extended gains against the euro. The euro hit a session low of $1.3159 and last traded at $1.3170, down 0.8 percent on the day. It was trading at $1.3194 prior to the data.

The payrolls report is a sign the economic recovery was broadening and in less need of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.