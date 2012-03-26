Euro gains versus dollar and yen; Bernanke triggers new quantitative easing talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro advanced against the dollar and yen for a second straight day on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. data and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s cautious comments on the job market spurred expectations for more policy easing.

The single currency hit a better-than-three-week high against the greenback and jumped more than 1 percent against the yen. Still, analysts said the euro zone’s debt crisis was far from over and the currency could come under pressure this week.

Bernanke’s warning that the U.S. economy needs faster growth to get unemployment down led investors to take on more risk on hopes the central bank could conduct another round of quantitative easing.

Disappointing home sales data reinforced that outlook later in the day, with contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly falling in February.

“All this left the market with the nagging thought that the Fed is not quite done with economic stimulus,” said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. “I think they have not in any way, shape or form eliminated that possibility.”

News from Europe also helped the euro, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel giving veiled approval to an expected increase in the region’s financial firewall this week, with finance ministers meeting in Copenhagen on March 30-31.

The euro advanced 0.7 percent to $1.3362 on Monday and touched its highest since February 29. Against the yen the single currency jumped as high as 110.63 yen before more recently trading at 110.58 yen, up 1.2 percent.

The dollar also slid against the Swiss franc, off 0.6 percent to 0.9027 franc. The dollar’s session trough against the Swiss franc was the lowest since March 1, according to Reuters data

A number of events this week could help clarify how well policymakers are managing problems in the euro zone. They include bond auctions in Italy and Spain’s budget on Friday. Italy hopes to raise up to 7.5 billion euros amid renewed pressure on peripheral euro zone debt.

Worries are also growing about Spain after a government setback in regional elections, making Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s task of pushing through harsh spending cuts more difficult.

“Really we’ve made a big stride but we haven’t actually solved the problems” in the euro zone, said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital. The euro could draw recurring bouts of selling through the year as those worries persist, she added.

DOLLAR FIRMER AGAINST YEN

The dollar advanced against the Japanese currency, gaining 0.5 percent to 82.74 yen.

Traders said they would prefer to buy the dollar and sell the yen, with repatriation inflows ahead of the Japanese fiscal year-end on March 31 unlikely to change the bearish sentiment toward the Japanese currency over the medium term.

“We are expecting the dollar/yen pair to trade in a 80-85 yen range with a risk of an upside break. A lot will depend on whether the economies outside the U.S. also pick up,” said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

“As long as the U.S. economy shows signs of outperforming the others, the dollar would be supported.”

The growth-linked Australian dollar was up 0.7 percent at $1.0525, recouping some of last week’s 1.2 percent decline.