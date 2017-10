U.S. dollar bank notes are seen in a bank in Budapest August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar hit its lowest against the yen in over a month on Tuesday, extending a slide from earlier following the Bank of Japan’s decision not to ease policy further.

The greenback traded as low as 80.69 yen, its lowest since early March, according to Reuters data.