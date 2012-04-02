FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar trims losses versus yen on ISM manufacturing
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 2, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 6 years

Dollar trims losses versus yen on ISM manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Monday after data showed business activity in the manufacturing sector came in above the consensus forecast. The dollar was last at 82.32 yen, compared with 82.16 yen prior to the data, but was still down 0.6 percent on the day.

“It gives more credence to the narrative we’ve been seeing over the past couple of weeks, that stronger U.S. data will make it less likely the Fed will participate in QE3,” said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington. “If that’s how the market takes it, I think it’ll be a more dollar positive event.”

Reporting by Nick Olivari and Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.