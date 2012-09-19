Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP

Japanese 10,000 yen notes are spread out at Interbank Inc. money exchange in Tokyo, in this September 9, 2010 picture illustration. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The yen held gains in Asia on Thursday after staging a surprise bounce as an initial selloff in reaction to the Bank of Japan’s policy easing fizzled, while upbeat growth data gave the New Zealand currency a shot in the arm.

The dollar bought 78.39 yen, having retreated from a one-month high of 79.23 set on Wednesday after the BOJ boosted its asset-buying program to help fuel the country’s economic recovery.

The yen also regained some ground on the euro and commodity currencies, pushing the single currency down to 102.30 from a high of 103.63. The Aussie dollar dipped to 82.07 yen from 82.94.

The rebound in the yen was a setback for Japanese authorities, who had been quick to complain about the currency’s strength in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s own bond-buying program announced last week.

In trying to rationalize the move, some analysts pointed to the set limit in the BOJ’s program, in contrast to the open-ended nature of the Fed‘s.

“The ECB’s and the Fed’s plans are unlimited in nature, while the BOJ’s is capped at a paltry 10 trillion yen,” noted Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.

A woman counts her U.S. dollar bills at a money changer in Jakarta June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Traders said the Fed’s plan has certainly had more success in keeping the greenback pinned down. The dollar index .DXY stood at 79.102, still struggling to pull away from a six-month trough of 78.601 set last Friday.

The euro, meanwhile, stood at $1.3047, hovering below a four-month peak of $1.3173 reached on Monday in a range-trade as markets wait to see if Spain will seek a bailout and activate the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program.

In contrast, New Zealand-dollar bulls were cheered by data showing the country grew at a healthy 0.6 percent in the second quarter, double the expected pace.

The kiwi dollar gained around 40 pips to a session high of $0.8300. Initial resistance is seen at $0.8354, a six-month high set last Friday.

The kiwi outperformed its Australian counterpart, which fell to NZ$1.2620 from an early high of NZ$1.2710. Against the greenback, the Aussie was at $1.0475, still off Friday’s high of $1.0625.

The market is waiting for HSBC’s latest report on China’s manufacturing sector due around 0230 GMT. Further signs of a slowdown there will keep the Aussie under pressure as China is Australia’s single largest export market.