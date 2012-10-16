Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings

A one Euro coin is placed over one dollar notes in this illustrative photograph taken in Madrid November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday after Moody’s affirmation of Spain’s credit ratings eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status.

The single currency rose as high as $1.3100, rallying about 30 pips after Moody’s kept its rating on Spain at Baa3, just one notch above junk.

Moody’s action would also have come as a relief for Spain, which is due to sell up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds at an auction on Thursday.

Investors had bought the euro earlier on hopes Spain may be close to seeking a bailout and following a survey showing German analyst and investor sentiment had risen for a second month in a row in October.

Traders said a Bloomberg report that two German lawmakers said Germany is “open to Spain seeking a precautionary credit line from Europe’s rescue fund” was also positive for the euro.

However, a senior German lawmaker said the report had “overinterpreted” comments he made on the issue and he had not been referring to Spain. Still, market optimism persisted.

“Relief is probably a good way of describing it. You also get a sense that something is happening on the Spanish bailout story as well ... and markets generally like that,” said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank.

But he added the euro was still very much in a $1.2800/3200 trading range.

Stronger-than-expected earnings from the likes of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) further shored up risk appetite in the market. The euro also gained on the yen, climbing as high as 103.32, a level last seen on September 19.

The bounce in the single currency saw the dollar index .DXY fall to a near two-week low of 79.174. But the biggest casualty among the major currencies was the safe-haven yen, which fell across the board.

The dollar was at 78.89 yen, having touched 78.97 overnight, its best level since September 19.

There are no major economic data in Asia on Wednesday, with all eyes on a batch of Chinese reports on Thursday including third quarter gross domestic product and September industrial output.