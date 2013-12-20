Dollar falls from 5-year high vs. yen but firm trend seen intact

U.S. one-hundred dollar bills are seen in this photo illustration at a bank in Seoul August 2, 2013. Picture taken August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell from five-year highs against the yen on Friday as investors consolidated gains this week and pared positions back ahead of the holidays, but the strong trend for the U.S. currency remained intact going into next year.

Upbeat U.S. economic growth data for the third quarter, showing revised growth of 4.1 percent, reinforced the Federal Reserve’s decision to start paring back its monetary stimulus and pushed the dollar to five-year peaks versus the yen earlier.

The yen’s losses against the dollar were compounded by a decision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to maintain its pledge of increasing base money in the financial system.

The greenback also climbed to two-week peaks against both the euro and the Swiss franc.

“Investors are now settling into holiday ranges and we’re seeing a pullback in the dollar a little bit, but this is not really significant,” said Greg Moore, currency strategist, at TD Securities in Toronto. “The broad strong dollar trend is still intact.”

Data showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in almost two years in the third quarter while business spending was stronger than previously estimated.

Gross domestic product grew at a 4.1 percent annual rate instead of the 3.6 percent pace reported earlier this month, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate on Friday.

“The GDP report was consistent with an improving U.S. economy, validating the Fed’s decision this week to taper stimulus by $10 billion,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The dollar earlier rose to 104.64 yen, its highest since October 2008, but was last trading down 0.2 percent at 104.04 yen. On the week, the dollar was up 0.8 percent.

In contrast to the Fed, the BoJ reaffirmed overnight it would keep monetary policy loose. Dollar bulls are now targeting a level around 105.25 yen, a 61.8 percent retracement of the dollar’s fall from its 2007 high of 124.14 yen to its 2011 low of 75.31 yen.

The greenback earlier gained against the euro, which was held back by S&P’s decision to cut the European Union’s supranational long-term rating to AA-plus from AAA, citing rising tensions on budget negotiations.

The euro, which has surprised many analysts and hedge fund managers by moving higher against the dollar since the summer, fell to $1.3623, its lowest since December 5. The euro last traded at $1.3679, 0.1 percent on the day.

On the week, the euro was down 0.6 percent, its weakest weekly performance in seven weeks.

The common currency has been boosted in recent weeks by tightening monetary conditions in the euro zone as banks repay cheap borrowing to the European Central Bank. Next week banks will return 20.7 billion euros, the ECB said on Friday, which is above expectations and which will offer further support to the currency.

The dollar rose to a two-week high of 0.9048 Swiss franc, but was last down 0.3 percent at 0.8952 franc.

MORE FROM BOJ TO COME

Two-year U.S. yields rose from 0.34 percent to 0.3677 percent on Thursday, with the differential over Japanese two-year yields now at its highest since early October. On Friday, U.S. two-year yields were at 0.37 percent.

The BoJ voted unanimously to keep its pledge of raising base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen ($576 billion to $672 billion).

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the correction in the yen’s “excessive” strength had been positive for Japan’s economy.

Nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies expect the BOJ to ease further in the first six months of 2014, as it tries to achieve 2 percent inflation within two years, a Reuters poll showed earlier this month.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was trading above a 3-1/2-year low hit after the Fed revealed its stimulus reduction plans. On Friday, The Aussie dollar last changed hands at US$0.8924, up 0.7 percent on the day.