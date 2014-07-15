FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar rallies after Yellen; sterling outperforms
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 15, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Dollar rallies after Yellen; sterling outperforms

Michael Connor

2 Min Read

An employee of a money changer counts U.S. dollar notes for a customer at a bank in Cairo December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar climbed against most other leading currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen championed continuing loose U.S. monetary policies to boost employment and stagnant wages.

The British pound jumped to a multi-year high against the dollar, meanwhile, as inflation data encouraged speculation Britain will raise interest rates sooner than other big economies.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against six currencies, was up 0.24 percent to 80.382 in late trading, versus a 0.02 percent decline shortly before the U.S. government reported a 0.2 percent rise in retail sales in June.

Gains in the dollar index widened as Yellen spoke to a congressional panel in Washington.

“The comments of Chair Yellen were very much in line with her previous comments and showed that hers and the view of the FOMC (policy-making Federal Open Market Committee) on the economy have not changed that significantly,” said currency strategist Brian Daingerfield of RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

The dollar stood at 101.67 yen, up 0.15 percent and very near the trading day’s high.

The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar, dropping to $1.3560, after Germany’s ZEW survey of economic sentiment suggested a shaky start for Europe’s largest economy in the third quarter.

The euro last traded off 0.4 percent at $135.67.

The euro was also down 0.25 percent against the yen at 137.93 yen and 0.75 percent weaker against the British pound.

The British pound, which outperformed after data showed a jump in UK inflation, traded up 0.35 percent against the dollar at $1.7145 after earlier matching a nearly six-year high of $1.7192.

Consumer prices rose 1.9 percent on the year in June, the Office for National Statistics said, beating expectation for a 1.6 percent reading.

Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham; Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.