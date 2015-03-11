FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed view, strong dollar drag Wall Street lower
March 11, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Fed view, strong dollar drag Wall Street lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday as worries increased the Federal Reserve could bump up rates as soon as June and the dollar strength further dampened the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 26.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,635.96, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.85 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,040.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,849.94.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski

