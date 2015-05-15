Dollar drops to three-month low vs. euro on soft U.S. data

An employee of GSA Austria ( Money Service Austria ) holds a wad of new 100 euro banknotes at the company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a three-month low against the euro on Friday, as disappointing data on U.S. domestic factory activity and consumer sentiment spurred doubts about the recovery in the world’s largest economy.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar fell for a fifth straight week, the longest stretch of declines in four years. The dollar index was last down 0.3 percent at 93.204 .DXY.

“The weak U.S. data has put a damper on hopes for a September rate hike, and with that, the U.S. dollar’s upward momentum will need much more in order to resume,” said Adam Munguia, foreign exchange advisor, at Bank of the West in San Ramon, California.

On Friday, data on New York state manufacturing and readings on industrial output fell short of expectations, while a private gauge on U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell to its lowest in seven months in early May.

This down shift in the U.S. economy has helped stem a global bond market rout that narrowed the yield gap between Bunds and U.S. Treasuries and helped revive the euro.

The gap between 10-year Bunds DE10YT=RR and Treasuries US10YT=RR narrowed to 153 basis points, from around 180 bps about a month ago, making the euro more attractive to investors.

One hundred dollar notes are seen in this photo illustration at a bank in Seoul January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

[GVD/EUR]

In late trading, the euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1455 EUR=, after earlier hitting a three-month peak of $1.1466. It was about 9 percent higher than a 12-year low of $1.0457 reached on March 16. That was the day the European Central Bank embarked on its 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying program, to which President Mario Draghi reiterated his commitment on Thursday.

The euro’s rebound was partly helped by improved euro zone data and rising inflation expectations.

On the other hand, dollar bulls have been disappointed by a recent spate of U.S. data. First-quarter growth has been lackluster and there has been little evidence of a rebound in the second quarter.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1 percent at 119.31yen JPY=, shaving its weekly loss to 0.5 percent.

The sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5738 GBP=D4, leaving it with a weekly gain of 1.8 percent.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D4 fell 0.5 percent to US$0.8038 after hitting a near four-month high of US$0.8164 on Thursday.