Dollar takes some comfort in bullish data, euro eyes Greece

A woman counts her U.S. dollar bills at a money changer in Jakarta June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar clung to modest gains early on Friday, having drifted higher on fresh evidence that the U.S. economy was gaining momentum, while a setback in the Greek debt talks put the euro on the defensive.

The dollar index .DXY last traded at 95.099, recovering from a near one-month low of 94.322 set on Wednesday. Against the yen, the greenback bought 123.56 yen JPY=, well off this week's trough of 122.46.

Dollar bulls took some heart after retail sales rose sharply in May, adding to recent upbeat employment data that suggested the economy was warming up after a chilly start to the year.

If the momentum is sustained, the Federal Reserve could indeed begin to hike interest rates later in the year, a scenario still favoured by many economists.

Yet the dollar’s reaction was limited at best, partly held back by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. Fed funds futures also barely reacted to the bullish retail sales data.

“With Q2 having been a difficult quarter for many market participants and the FOMC meeting looming next week, there may be some reluctance to rebuild long positions in the USD or short positions in front-end rates,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

A woman counts Japanese 10,000 yen notes in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

News the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pulled out of debt talks with Greece due to major differences appeared to have spurred some safety bids for Treasuries.

The move piles pressure on Greece to come to an agreement before the end of the month when it is otherwise set to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment to the IMF.

Against this backdrop, the euro sagged to $1.1242 EUR=, retreating from a high of $1.1387 set on Wednesday. It fell as far as $1.1181 overnight, but oddly managed to reverse half of its losses.

The common currency slid to a one-week low of A$1.4478 EURAUD=R, and was pretty steady against the yen at 138.90 EURJPY=R.

There is little in the way of major economic news out of Asia on Friday, keeping the focus on any developments in the Greek debt negotiation.

“Financial markets are tiring of Greece, but until we get any clarity on what happens next, it will remain a niggle factor,” analysts at ANZ said.