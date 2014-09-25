Dollar gains as euro slips on record rate gaps

U.S. one-hundred dollar bills are seen in this photo illustration at a bank in Seoul August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar jumped to new highs on Thursday as investors betting European and American monetary policies are parting ways knocked the euro to an almost two-year low against the U.S. currency.

The euro fell as far as $1.26955 on trading platform EBS, its lowest since November 2012. This helped push the dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, to a four-year high of 85.485.

The dollar index, which posted gains for 10 straight weeks through last Friday, was last up 0.15 percent at 85.172 and was expected by many analysts and currency traders to keep rising.

“The buck doesn’t stop here,” analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a commentary forecasting more dollar increases against other major currencies.

Selling in the euro, which was last off 0.25 percent against the dollar at $1.2745, quickened after the shared currency sank past $1.2750, a support level that stopped declines four times over the past 18 months, according to Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

“The sentiment towards the unit remains extremely negative as markets are beginning to appreciate the divergence between U.S. and European monetary policies,” Schlossberg told clients.

A gap in bond yields between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, the euro zone benchmark, traded near 15-year highs, luring investors to buy dollars on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.

As the U.S. economy picks up, the Federal Reserve is likely next month to end the bond-buying that was rolled out to tackle the financial crisis, and the Fed will probably begin raising the cost of borrowing next year.

By contrast, the European Central Bank is likely to ease its ultra-loose monetary policy further, and may resort to buying government debt to revive a stuttering euro zone economy and avert a lapse into deflation.

The dollar is on track for its 11th successive weekly rise, something it has not achieved for four decades, in sharp contrast to prospects for the euro and the yen. The Bank of Japan is likewise grappling with a flagging economy, which it is trying to pull out deflation.

ECB President Mario Draghi has stoked expectations of further action to revive the region’s economy.

He told Lithuanian business daily Verslo Zinios that the ECB, which meets next week, was ready to use additional unconventional instruments or change the size of current asset purchase programs if it became necessary to address risks of very low inflation.

The dollar was up against the Japanese yen for most of the global trading day, but was last off 0.36 percent at 108.64 yen touching a high of 109.37 yen.