Dollar loses luster as payrolls bounce fades, BOJ & RBA next focus

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in a year as it reversed almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a temporary setback for dollar bulls.

The euro rebounded to $1.2652 EUR= from a two-year trough near $1.2500 set on Friday, while sterling clawed back to $1.6075 GBP=D4, after hitting an 11-month low of $1.5943. The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.1140 per USD CAD=D4 from C$1.1271 on Friday.

Traders said the reversal was mostly due to profit-taking as U.S. Treasury yields remained stubbornly low. The two-year yield US2YT=RR fell back to 0.535 percent, levels seen before the payrolls data. It has lost momentum since peaking at a 3-1/2-year high of 0.597 percent last month.

There appears to be a mismatch in expectations between dollar bulls and interest rate markets, which have continued to push out the risk of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve further into 2015. June Fed funds futures FFM5 recovered from Friday’s fall to be back near contract highs.

The dollar index slid 1.1 percent to 85.754 .DXY, retreating from a four-year high of 86.746 set on Friday.

Analysts at BNP Paribas said long USD positioning remains elevated and “this position overhang appears to be leaving the USD vulnerable now as U.S. yields correct lower.”

“However, we think there are limits to the extent to which front-end yields can continue to move lower from here given the need to price in the risk of Fed rate hikes by mid-2015,” they wrote in a note to clients.

Against the yen, the dollar dipped to 108.78 JPY=, pulling back from Friday's high of 109.91 and last week's six-year peak of 110.09.

The yen’s immediate fortunes now hinge on the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy review due 10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. EDT, followed by a media briefing by the BOJ governor at 2:30 a.m. EDT.

The BOJ is sure to maintain its massive monetary stimulus, but may acknowledge a more challenging outlook following signs the economy was hit harder than expected by a sales tax increase six months ago.

Australia’s central bank also holds a policy meeting on Tuesday and is considered almost certain to keep the cash rate unchanged at a record low 2.5 percent. However, there is speculation it may drop its pledge to keep interest rates stable for a while, a signal that would be taken as hawkish by markets.

Aussie bears are also keen to see if the Reserve Bank of Australia will take the opportunity to further talk down the currency, following September’s 6.3 percent drop against the greenback.

The Australian dollar last traded at $0.8764 AUD=D4, having bounced off a four-year trough of $0.8642.

The RBA will announce its decision at 11:30 p.m. EDT.