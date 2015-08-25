Dollar rebounds after China rate cut soothes markets

The dollar sign (R) is seen alongside the signs for other currencies above a currency exchange shop in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar jumped over 1 percent against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday and recovered from seven-month lows against the safe-haven yen and euro as riskier assets got a boost from an interest rate cut by the Chinese central bank.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6 percent, effective Aug. 26. It also relaxed reserve requirements.

The monetary easing came after Chinese stock indexes fell more than 7 percent, hitting their lowest levels since December, following their more than 8 percent plunge on Monday. The rate cut brought a relief rally, with U.S. and European shares rebounding sharply. Oil prices also rose.

“Markets have reacted positively to easing from China’s central bank,” said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. “Stronger risk sentiment is helping the dollar against the euro and yen.”

Analysts said, however, that volatility was likely to continue.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 1.25 percent at 94.505 .DXY. The dollar was last up 1.1 percent against the safe-haven yen at 119.700 yen JPY=EBS, while the euro was last down 1.6 percent against the greenback at $1.14310 EUR=EBS.

Analysts said the PBOC move, which came amid concerns over an economic slowdown in China, increased risk appetite by lending more stability to markets.

“Markets have more confidence that policymakers in China are going to try to mitigate any weakness by adding to stimulus,” said Sireen Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.

Analysts also said data showing U.S. consumer confidence hit a seven-month high in August and new single-family home sales rebounded in July supported the greenback.

The dollar has recently come under pressure against major currencies such as the euro and the yen as fears about Chinese growth and a huge selloff in global stock markets have thrown into doubt whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

The concerns over China and Monday’s selloff in global markets also pushed up implied volatility in the foreign exchange market, a broad measure of currency swings, to its highest in two years. JPY1MO=

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was last up 1.5 percent at 0.94455 franc CHF=EBS. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index .SPX was last up 1.4 percent.