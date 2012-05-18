FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators dollar longs hit 4-year high: CFTC
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2012 / 8:27 PM / in 5 years

Speculators dollar longs hit 4-year high: CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest level since at least mid-2008, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $28.52 billion in the week ended May 15, from $20.95 billion the previous week.

Short euro positions climbed to 173,869 contracts, the highest on record, from 143,984 a week earlier.

The euro zone common currency has sold off in recent weeks as concerns about Spain’s banking system and political chaos in Greece threw doubts on whether Europe can commit to austerity plans crucial to tackling the region’s debt crisis.

The euro hit a 4 month low of $1.2640 on Friday.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.