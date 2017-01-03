FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Dollar index hits highest since 2002 after strong U.S. manufacturing data
#Business News
January 3, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 8 months ago

Dollar index hits highest since 2002 after strong U.S. manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. Picture taken November 7.Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - The dollar index rose to a new 14-year high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew more than expected in November.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against six major world currencies, rose to 103.820, its highest level since December 2002 after construction spending rose to its highest level in 10-1/2 years and the institute for supply management reported manufacturing prices paid and purchasing managers' prices had also outpaced expectations.

The euro EUR= fell to $1.0342, its lowest against the dollar since 2002, after the data release.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin

