FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar hits two-month high vs yen on U.S. services data
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 5, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Dollar hits two-month high vs yen on U.S. services data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a two-month high against the yen on Wednesday as a stronger-than-forecast private report on the U.S. services sector in July revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as early as September.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services sector index rose last month to 60.3, its highest reading since August 2005.

The greenback was last up 0.4 percent at 124.92 yen JPY=EBS on the EBS trading system.

The dollar also strengthened against other major currencies. The dollar index .DXY erased its earlier losses and was up 0.2 percent at 98.121.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.