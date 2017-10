Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar sold off across the board on Tuesday after Moody’s Investors Service said the United States could lose its triple-A debt rating if next year’s budget talks do not result in a lower debt to GDP ratio.

The euro hit a four-month high of $1.2836, its highest since May 15, while the dollar index .DXY fell below the key 80 area, a four-month low.