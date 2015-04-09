Emerging FX unlikely to rebound on any Fed rate hesitation: poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies are unlikely to rebound from decade or record lows, despite growing evidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve could take more time to start raising interest rates, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Among the five most-traded currencies in Latin America, only the Mexican peso MXN= is expected to strengthen against the dollar over the next 12 months, boosted by long-held hopes that sweeping reforms will attract foreign investment.

The rest of the region, which suffers because of a deep and apparently long-lasting decline in the price of its commodity exports, will probably lead to steady exchange rates at best, according to the poll of about 100 strategists and economists.

Over the next 12 months, the Brazilian real BRL= is set to weaken to 3.31 per dollar from 3.05 at Wednesday's close.

The poll shows the Colombian peso COP= weakening to 2,635 per dollar from 2,491, the Chilean peso CLP= to 637.5 from 611.0, and the Peruvian sol PEN= to 3.25 from 3.09.

Strategists also expect weakening of the South African rand ZAR= to 12.49 per dollar and the Turkish lira TRY= to 2.7. They anticipate the Russian rouble RUB=, which has recovered some ground this year after a currency crisis in 2014, will slip back to 60.0 in a year's time.

“Volatility will remain constant in foreign exchange markets until the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates,” said economist Jesus Lopez of Banco Base in Mexico.

Weaker job creation in the United States last month and still-stagnant wages have boosted expectations that the Fed will not start raising rates from near-zero until September or later, instead of June.

Analysts say emerging currencies are not likely to go through the same turmoil of 2013, when the Fed started to consider reducing its massive monetary stimulus. Since then, the currencies have already lost much of their value - about 30 percent in the case of the Brazilian real.

Still, higher U.S. interest rates could drag on emerging-market currencies by diverting capital flows out of riskier assets. The recent slowdown in China has dealt another blow to commodity-rich Latin America.

The exception, the Mexican peso MXN=, will probably gain to 14.77 per dollar from 14.90 on Wednesday, but it will probably weaken past 15 per dollar as the Fed raises rates.

A recent improvement in market sentiment toward Brazil may also limit losses in South America’s largest country.

Brazilian congressional leaders in President Dilma Rousseff’s coalition on Wednesday signed a joint letter pledging to support her austerity package, a surprise move that should help safeguard the country’s investment rating.

Rousseff has sought tax hikes and steep spending cuts to reduce Brazil’s swelling budget deficit.

“That was great news,” said Luis Otavio Leal, chief economist at Banco ABC Brasil in Sao Paulo. “With political consensus about the fiscal adjustment, Brazil’s risk premium tends to decline sharply, which significantly reduces the probability of a 3.6 or 3.7 exchange rate.”