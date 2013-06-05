Euro still set to depreciate in months ahead: Reuters poll

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro will probably resume its weakening trend against the dollar over the next 12 months after wavering throughout April and May, according to a Reuters poll of 60 foreign exchange strategists and economists.

The euro has fluctuated around $1.29 to $1.32 against the dollar over the last couple of months, but analysts expect the euro zone’s poor economic prospects to keep heaping on pressure in the months ahead.

Although the poll suggested the euro will still be trading around Wednesday’s $1.30 in a month’s time, it will depreciate gradually to around $1.28 in three months, $1.26 in six months, and $1.24 in a year’s time.

That median outlook is hardly changed from last month’s poll, with little to persuade analysts that the euro zone economy will improve relative to its major global peers, even if it does escape recession in the next few months.

Further action from the European Central Bank would undercut the euro, with pressure growing on the bank to trim its main refinancing rate or deposit rate to new record lows.

While economists polled by Reuters do not expect that to happen, these arguments underline the bearishness surrounding euro zone growth prospects, and by extension, the exchange rate.

Few expect major policy changes at the bank’s Thursday meeting, but comments from ECB President Mario Draghi could set the tone of euro trades from here.

“Growth prospects failed to improve considerably and monetary conditions appear to have been tightening. This has also been reflected in a higher trade-weighted EUR,” said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit Agricole in a note to clients.

“Hence (Draghi) will keep all options regarding additional policy action open. This is especially true as the ECB will most likely downgrade its growth and inflation forecasts.”

Only nine of the poll’s 60 analysts expect the euro will still be trading above $1.30 in three months’ time.

Ric Deverell at Credit Suisse, one of the poll’s most bullish respondents, who expects the euro to strengthen to around $1.40 in a year’s time, said the euro was likely to find support despite the dovish tone of the ECB.

“Spain’s fiscal targets bode well for the growth outlook, and the steady decline in German inflation points to further support from real rate differentials,” he said.

Against sterling, the euro is forecast to hold near its current 85 pence trading level over the next months. <GBP/POLL>