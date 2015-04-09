Dollar to take a breather on delayed Fed hike expectations: poll

(Reuters) - Any gains for the dollar will be more subdued going forward, as doubts over the timing of an eventual U.S. interest rate hike put the brakes on an historic rally over the past year, a Reuters poll found.

The greenback has had an almost uninterrupted run against a basket of major currencies, rising almost 13 percent in 2014 and a further 9 percent this year on the view the Fed could raise rates as soon as in June.

But that rally has stalled, hit by weaker U.S. economic data in recent months, which, coupled with a more dovish central bank, has pushed market expectations for a rate hike to later in the year and possibly not until 2016.

The latest poll of over 60 foreign exchange strategists taken this week suggested the dollar index .DXY will rise only 3 percent more by the end of 2015.

“A much more dovish than expected Fed post-the March FOMC has created doubt about the USD bull market. However, the Fed’s concern about a strong USD will delay, but not cancel, Fed normalization,” Jeremy Hale, head of macro strategy at Citi, said in a note.

Still, if the dollar does rise by as much as expected, it would start to hurt the U.S. economy, according to a smaller sample of analysts who answered an extra question.

“It (the dollar rally) is already hurting exports to some extent and the higher it goes, the more it hurts,” said Dag Muller, financial markets analyst at SEB.

A separate Reuters poll of equity strategists last month forecast more modest gains for U.S. shares this year than in 2014 as the firmer dollar not only drags on economic growth but threatens U.S. corporate earnings. [EPOLL/US]

New York Fed President William Dudley told Reuters on Wednesday the central bank could still hike earlier than markets expect although he suggested the bar was higher for a June hike after a series of disappointing economic data.

The minutes of the Fed’s March meeting showed there was a wide divergence of views among policymakers and as such there is no real consensus on when the Fed will move.

That suggests more volatility ahead in foreign exchange markets, especially given that the European Central Bank has just embarked on a quantitative easing program to bring inflation back up towards its target.

The poll predicted the euro will likely fall further over the next year after sliding 12 percent in 2014 and a further 11 percent so far this year.

The single currency is seen holding near Thursday’s trading level of $1.07 in a month. It is then expected to ease to $1.05 by end June and to $1.04 in a year. That is down from the March poll’s consensus of $1.12, $1.10 and $1.08.

In the latest poll, there are now more analysts calling for the euro to reach or fall below parity against the dollar compared to previous months. Others took a starkly different view, predicting an end to the euro’s slide.

Latest CFTC data showed currency speculators had piled up bets against the euro to a record high, suggesting the fundamental outlook will need to turn much more pessimistic for the single currency to fall any further.

“The current euro movement is a bit overdone, went too far, but there will be a slight pullback on that since we do not have an aggressive rate view on the U.S side,” said Marko Elo, foreign exchange analyst at Pohjola Bank, one of the most accurate forecasters on the euro so far this year.

Sterling GBP= is forecast at $1.47 in one month, $1.46 in three and then to gain slightly to $1.48 in a year, on expectations the Bank of England will trail the Fed in its first rate hike. That was also originally expected by mid-year but has now been pushed to late this year or early 2016.

Britons go to the polls next month. When asked how the outcome of one of the closest-fought national elections in decades would affect sterling, most forecasters polled did not answer. Those who did had wildly conflicting views.