British pound slips anew in early Asia; markets skittish

A man holds various English Pound notes as he waits in line to exchange it for Euros notes outside a money exchange office in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The British pound fell anew in early Asian trading on Monday, with investors still at a loss as to what happens next now that the country has voted to leave the European Union.

Sterling was quoted at $1.3440 GBP=D4 on Monday after shedding more than 8 percent on Friday to stand at $1.3662 late in New York. The pound also slipped on the safe-haven yen to 137.16 yen GBPJPY=R from around 139.64.

Safety was very much in vogue, with investors bidding up U.S. Treasury futures TYc1 and selling EMINI futures on the S&P 500 ESc1 in early trade.