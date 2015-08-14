Dollar trims losses after U.S. producer prices data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed losses against a basket of currencies early Friday as U.S. producer prices in July hinted some pickup in inflation, which may allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by year-end.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday producer prices grew 0.2 percent last month, stronger than the 0.1 percent rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters. This followed a 0.4 percent increase in June.

The dollar index .DXY was last down 0.08 percent at 96.370. It was down about 0.21 percent prior to the release of the latest report on U.S. producer prices.