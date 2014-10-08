Factbox: Dollar surge forces central banks to tap reserves

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s recent surge to four-year highs has forced central banks across the world to intervene on open markets to prevent their currencies falling too sharply.

As the Fed ends its asset purchase program this month and investors brace for higher U.S. interest rates next year, yields on U.S. Treasury bonds have climbed relative to those of other governments. Dollar-funded ‘carry trades’ - where traders borrow in low interest currencies to buy higher yielding but riskier assets - are also being rapidly unwound.

As pressure on dollar exchange rates mounts, dollar-priced commodities have fallen and U.S.-based investments in many emerging markets are being rethought.

To stem that flight and prevent steep local currency losses feeding inflation and hampering foreign currency debt servicing, central banks from Russia to South Korea and Indonesia to Turkey have stepped up the sale of dollar cash reserves.

Ever since the dollar’s rise accelerated in July, global foreign exchange reserves have started to fall from record highs recorded by the International Monetary Fund at mid-year.

The IMF data, released this week, showed currency holdings of global central banks at a record $12 trillion in the second quarter of this year, up from $11.859 trillion in the first three months of the year.

However, the surge of the dollar index .DXY by 7.7 percent in the third quarter has been met with heavy sales of dollar reserves. The index has risen for 12 weeks, its longest winning streak in four decades.

Here is what some countries are doing to tackle the dollar’s strength and details on their foreign exchange reserves:

SOUTH KOREA

South Korean authorities have been seen selling dollars through September to prop up the won, which is trading near six-month lows against the dollar KRW=. Data show its foreign reserves fell for the first time in 14 months in August to $367.5 billion, and declined by $3.13 billion in September to $364.41 billion.

RUSSIA

Russia’s central bank has been intervening to support the rouble, spending a combined $1.4 billion on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6. It has also moved the rouble’s floating corridor several times - it stands now at 35.65-44.65 against a dollar-euro basket RUS=MCX. Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves have fallen sharply in recent months, standing at $456.8 billion on Oct. 2, down from $475.8 billion at the end of June.

The currency is down almost 18 percent this year versus the dollar RUB=, as Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine push Russia's economy toward recession and capital flight estimates mount.

TURKEY

The lira TYR= is trading at an eight-month low against the dollar. Turkey’s central bank has increased the amount of foreign currency available at daily auctions to a minimum of $40 million from $10 million and left interest rates on hold last week. Turkey’s foreign exchange reserve assets stood at $111.3 billion, down from $133 billion at mid-year.

BRAZIL

The real fell to near six-year lows against the dollar in late September BRL= but has recovered some ground after the first election round on Oct. 5 showed a surge in support for pro-business candidate Aecio Neves.

The central bank had stepped up its support for the real via currency swap contracts - derivatives that emulate the sale of dollars in futures markets. Brazil’s forex reserves were at $375.7 billion at the end of September, down from $380.5 billion in June.

INDIA

The Indian rupee INR=D2 fell to seven-month lows last week, with the central bank cited as selling dollars to prop up the currency. Official foreign exchange reserves data showed totals of $314 billion as of Sept. 26, down from $315.8 billion at end-June 2014.

SOUTH AFRICA

The rand has fallen almost 7 percent against the dollar this year ZAR=. The South African Reserve Bank, which has already lifted its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points in 2014, is expected to raise rates again in November. South African foreign exchange reserves, which are relatively low, have fallen only slightly to $41.879 billion, however, as the bank tends not to intervene to support the rand.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's central bank has been selling dollars at twice-weekly auctions to help the naira NGN=, which recently traded at three-year lows. On Sept. 29, the bank increased the amount of dollars it offered to sell to $500 million, up from $350 million it has offered in the past quarter. Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell to $39.56 billion by Sept. 26, from $37.5 billion at the end of June.

INDONESIA

The rupiah IDR= has fallen to seven-month lows versus the dollar this week, forcing the central bank to sell dollars. Central Bank Governor Agus Martowardojo said this week that the bank was prepared to carry out "measured intervention" to keep the rupiah in a range it was comfortable with. Indonesia had reserves worth $111.2 billion at the end of September, compared with $107.7 billion in June 2014.

CHINA

Beijing has, by some distance, the world’s largest share of foreign exchange reserves, but as the dollar rises broadly there will be less need for the Chinese central bank to intervene to mop up the greenback and keep the yuan from strengthening. At the end of the second quarter, China’s foreign exchange reserves had risen to nearly $4 trillion, according to China’s central bank.

PERU

Peru's sol currency has fallen to the lowest level in almost five years PEN=, forcing the central bank to sell dollars in the spot market. The central bank sold $10 million on Tuesday, the latest of several interventions in recent weeks.

CHILE

Chile's year-long monetary easing cycle is approaching its end, central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said recently. The peso CLP=CL has depreciated about 12 percent this year versus the dollar, making imports more expensive and driving up inflation. Vergara said the weak peso was "absolutely not a problem".

DEVELOPED MARKET ACTIVITY

JAPAN

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke about the disadvantages of a weaker currency in parliament on Tuesday. Abe said a weaker yen burdens households and small firms by pushing up their fuel costs. His comments come as has faced criticism in parliament over the slide in the currency as the central bank pumps out yen in a bid to stimulate inflation. [ID:nL3N0S21JN]

The dollar rose above 110 yen JPY= for the first time since August 2008 last week, continuing to ride on bullish momentum against its peers, given a string of robust U.S. data.

SWITZERLAND

The Swiss National Bank last month repeated its pledge to buy “unlimited” quantities of foreign currency to prevent the franc from strengthening past the limit of 1.20 per euro EURCHF= imposed by the SNB three years ago.

The SNB’s intervention to defend that level has bloated its balance sheet to nearly 500 billion francs. Forex reserves stood at 462.194 billion francs at end September, up from 453.875 billion in August. It has not intervened in the past two years, but with the euro weakening, the SNB’s resolve is likely to be put to the test.

NEW ZEALAND

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand intervened in August for the first time in more than a year to counter the New Zealand dollar’s strength. The RBNZ had been cranking up the intervention rhetoric since July, and chose to act just as the U.S. dollar was rising appreciably, thereby magnifying the intervention’s impact. The RBNZ sold a net NZ$521 million in August, its biggest sale of local currency since March 2011. The central bank’s power may be limited though – daily trade in the “kiwi” is around $100 billion, and its intervention war chest is only around $7.5 billion.