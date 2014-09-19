FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling jumps as first result goes against Scottish independence
September 19, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Sterling jumps as first result goes against Scottish independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sterling pushed sharply higher in Asian trade on Friday as the first result reported in the Scottish independence vote went to the unionist camp.

The result in the small borough of Clackmannanshire was reported as 46.2 percent in support of independence, with 53.8 percent against.

The pound extended early gains to reach $1.6502, up from around $1.6380 late in New York. That was a marked turnaround from a 10-month low of $1.6051 touched just last week.

The euro fell as far as 78.22 pence, from around 78.78, a new two-year low for the single currency.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

