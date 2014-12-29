Mysterious FX cycle may challenge yen bears in 2015

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yen bears betting that the Japanese currency will keep declining for a few more years could be wrong-footed based on a mysterious 8-year pricing cycle that has proved accurate over the past four decades.

That cycle calls for a long-term high in the dollar against the yen in 2015. That would run counter to the view of many currency specialists who expect the dollar, which hit a 7-1/2 year high against the yen this month, to keep rising beyond 2015.

Since the introduction of a floating rate exchange system in 1973, the dollar has peaked against the yen every eight years with clockwork precision.

“The cycle has been explained by factors such as shifts in purchasing power, inflation trends and real effective exchange rates. But none are very convincing,” said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.

“We may have to accept it as a strange trait inherent to the currency pair.”

These 8-year peaks, followed by significant troughs, have so far occurred in 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998 and 2007. The cycle has provided price chartists with fodder for analysis, although most market participants are at a loss to explain the phenomenon.

The dollar has surged about 14 percent against the yen this year, supported by a divergence in monetary policy between the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan is promoting reflationary policies to revive is stagnant economy, while markets are anticipating rising interest rates in the United States as its economy recovers.

The dollar rose to 121.860 yen JPY= this month, its highest level since 2007, swinging from a record low of 75.311 in 2011.

“The 8-year cycle could be broken this time around. The BOJ is conducting unprecedented easing. We also have to remember the previous 8-year cycles happened at a time when Japan still enjoyed a trade surplus,” said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

“The cycle dictates that the dollar will peak next year. But it is likely to keep rising for some time after 2015 unless the BOJ halts its easy policy next year,” said Ueno, who expects the dollar to peak in 2017.

Others focused on energy-related developments as an incentive to keep supporting the dollar.

“The United States could begin establishing itself as a resource exporter by 2016 thanks to its shale gas. The dollar already is a key reserve currency, but it will also earn status as a commodity currency that previously added allure to the Aussie,” Ishikawa at IG Securities said.

Still, there are strong arguments suggesting the 8-year cycle will remain intact, meaning the dollar reaches its pinnacle next year.

A slowdown in China’s economy is a risk in 2015, which could undermine the U.S. economic recovery and weigh on the dollar.

Japan’s economic policies, known as “Abenomics”, may lose their potency in 2015 and drive Japanese equities lower. Some suggest that could sap some of the dollar’s strength.

In recent months the dollar has risen in tandem with Japanese stocks, which hit a 7-1/2-year high, as foreign investors in particular sold the yen to hedge their equities positions.

“The trend will likely remain dollar positive next year, but the sort of rally we saw this year probably won’t be repeated,” said Koji Fukaya, president of FPJ Securities in Tokyo.

“A rate hike by the Fed next year appears to be mostly priced in. In addition, Japan’s current account could improve on lower oil prices and reactivation of nuclear power plants. All this could see the dollar peak out in 2015 or 2016,” he said.

Japan’s current account, the broadest measure of a country’s international trade, hit a record deficit in January but posted a surplus for the fourth straight month in October.