U.S. bond futures open interest falls at slower pace

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Open interest in U.S. bond and Eurodollar futures declined at a slower rate on Thursday following a huge fall in Wednesday when there was a stampede to exit bearish bets on U.S. Treasuries and interest rates, according to data from the CME Group.

Open interest or unsettled contracts on Eurodollar futures <0#ED:> traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade decreased 385,980 contracts on Thursday, preliminary CME data showed.

This compared with a drop of 625,972 contracts on Wednesday.

A decline of 314,943 in open interest on Eurodollar futures accounted for majority of overall fall. On Wednesday, Eurodollar futures open interest decreased by 455,529 contracts.

On the other hand, bond and Eurodollar options rose on Thursday by 556,218 following a 876,684 increase on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fixed income futures trading volume totaled 12.7 million contracts, retreating from Wednesday’s 20.6 million.

Eurodollar futures volume reached a record 11.5 million on Wednesday. They fell to 6.3 million on Thursday.