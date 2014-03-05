FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FX dealers flagged fixing concerns in July 2006 -BoE minutes
March 5, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

FX dealers flagged fixing concerns in July 2006 -BoE minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Top foreign exchange dealers in London raised concerns with Bank of England officials over attempts to move the market around the time of daily benchmark fixings as early as July 2006, documents released on Wednesday showed.

The revelation comes the same day the Bank suspended an employee as part of an internal investigation of what Bank officials knew about alleged manipulation of key currency rates by foreign exchange traders.

“It was noted that there was evidence of attempts to move the market around popular fixing times by players that had no particular interest in that fix. This was not in the interest of customers if the market was forced away from where it should be when the fixing snapshot was taken. It was noted that ‘fixing business’ generally was becoming increasingly fraught due to this behavior,” minutes of the July 2006 said.

The chief dealers subgroup (CDSG) is a group that was set up in 2005 under the auspices of the Bank and chaired by the Bank’s chief dealer Martin Mallett.

Authorities around the world are investigating allegations traders colluded to manipulate daily reference exchange rates known as “fixings”.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
