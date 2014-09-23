FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs head of European FX trading to leave: source
September 23, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman Sachs head of European FX trading to leave: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen over their kiosk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is set to lose London-based European head of spot foreign exchange trading Mitesh Parikh, its second high-profile forex operative to leave this year, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The departure of Parikh follows that of New York-based Steven Cho, its global head of G-10 spot and forward trading, in February.

Parikh, who joined Goldman Sachs in 2002, according to the Financial Conduct Authority register of approved persons, could not be reached immediately for comment.

A string of forex traders have been leaving the industry as it grapples with tighter regulation, shrinking profit margins and deep cost-cutting.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson

