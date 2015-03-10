ETF tracking the euro draws $37 million bearish bet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A trader in the U.S. options market placed a $37 million bet against the euro on Tuesday, even as the dollar hit a multi-year high against the currency.

A trader bought put options on the Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE.P), the most actively traded equity product for euro exposure, betting the euro will keep falling against the dollar.

Shares of the fund have fallen 11 percent and touched an all-time low of $105.19 on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar hit a near 12-year peak against the euro on Tuesday as Europe’s economy continues to weaken and as interest rates there fall.

The trader appears to have bought 191,000 puts at the $102 strike price for $2.98 each and sold the same number of puts at the $94 strike price for $1.02 each, said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com. The puts are set to expire on January 15, 2016.

Since each options contract represents a 100 shares of the underlying ETF, the net cost of the trade would be about $37 million. This is a spread bet - the investor collects a premium by selling the puts at the $94 strike price, while his purchase at the $102 strike price starts to become profitable as the fund’s price falls.

All told, more than 200,000 puts at each strike price changed hands on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The maximum profit for the bet would be if the Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust were to drop to $94 or further by the January 15 expiration date. The maximum profit in this case would be about $115 million.

The fund, which has a market capitalization of $197.5 million, seeks to reflect the price of the euro and provide investors with investment benefits similar to those of holding the European currency.