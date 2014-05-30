UK's DMO to launch new 30-year gilt via syndication next month

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said on Friday it would launch a new conventional gilt maturing in 2045 via a syndication next month, and that it will hold 11 gilt auctions and one syndication between July and September.

The DMO said it would launch the new 2045 gilt in the week starting June 23, and that it would launch another conventional gilt with a 2020 maturity through an auction on Sept. 2.

It also said its next syndication would be in the second half of July, subject to market conditions, and that it would be of an index-linked gilt with a maturity of more than 25 years.