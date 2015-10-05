FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore shares enjoy bounce-back after Hong Kong-led surge
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 5, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore shares enjoy bounce-back after Hong Kong-led surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in trader and miner Glencore surged as much as 20 percent in London on Monday, following a 25-percent leap on the Hong Kong market, as hopes for deal-making trumped worries over a slump in metals prices.

Reuters reported on Friday that Glencore was in talks with a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and China’s state-backed grain trader COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a stake in its agricultural assets.

Glencore shares were up 9.4 percent at 0725 GMT (03:25 EDT), at 104.15 pence, after giving up some of their earlier gains. The stock has recouped all of its losses from the past week, with several brokers saying a recent sell-off was overdone as the company had the ability to withstand the crunch on commodity prices.

Glencore said that it was not aware of any reasons for the price and volume movements in Hong Kong.

Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.