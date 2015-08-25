FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse's de Ferrari says clients ready to buy after Asia rout
August 25, 2015 / 4:02 PM / in 2 years

Credit Suisse's de Ferrari says clients ready to buy after Asia rout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Construction workers stand on a scaffolding beside the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at a construction site at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Asian investors are looking to put their money back into financial markets following the recent global sell-off, the head of private banking for Credit Suisse in Asia Pacific said on Tuesday.

Global markets were pummeled last week and on Monday on deepening concerns about a China-led global economic slowdown.

Francesco de Ferrari said the state of Asia’s economies was better than the market was suggesting and clients were looking for underpriced bargains.

“If I look at how clients reacted, at least last week when I was in Asia, a lot of clients are really waiting for the opportunity to jump into the markets ... A lot of clients would view this as a buying opportunity,” de Ferrari told a conference in Zurich.

He said the impact on Credit Suisse’s own business would be limited as long as there is not a prolonged downturn.

“A market correction per se is not significantly negative for our business as long as this doesn’t continue,” he said. “If it continues then it starts to impact the real economy and that will have definitely repercussions, not just in our business, on our clients’ businesses as well.”

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans

