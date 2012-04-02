Stocks, oil rally after U.S. manufacturing data

A floor trader smiles as she monitors share prices during morning trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rallied, with U.S. stocks pushing to four-year highs, and crude oil rebounded on Monday after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data boosted investor sentiment.

Energy and basic materials stocks led an equity rally that pushed the broad-based S&P 500 to intraday highs last seen in May 2008, while the Dow notched highs last seen in December 2007.

Sentiment had soured a bit on a spate of weak European factory data. Wall Street opened slightly lower but the three major U.S. stock indexes advanced broadly after the Institute for Supply Management reported the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March.

ISM said its index of U.S. factory activity rose to 53.4 from 52.4 in February, topping economists’ consensus forecast for a reading of 53.0.

The upbeat U.S. data and an 11-month high in the official Chinese purchasing manufacturing index lifted European shares to their biggest daily gain in three weeks.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Basic Resources share index .SXPP rose 2.3 percent, with UK-listed miners Fresnillo (FRES.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and BHP Billiton (BLT.L) up between 3 percent and 4 percent.

In the United States, an S&P index of materials stocks .GSPM rose 1.4 percent.

“The market is telling you it believes the (U.S.) economy has turned around, it has made that corner, it is clearly moving higher - especially compared to Europe and parts of Asia,” said Ken Polcari, managing director of ICAP Equities in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 52.45 points, or 0.40 percent, to 13,264.49 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 10.57 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,419.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 28.13 points, or 0.91 percent, to 3,119.70.

The FTSEurofirst 300 Index .FTEU3 of top regional shares closed 1.5 percent higher at 1,085.04.

The MSCI all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS climbed almost 1 percent.

Crude oil erased early losses to turn higher on the U.S. ISM report. Oil, like other assets viewed as risky, traded lower early in the session as Europe’s contraction in factory activity outweighed a brighter manufacturing outlook in China, South Korea and Taiwan, three of Asia’s leading exporters.

China’s official PMI was tempered by a separate private survey from HSBC, which painted a gloomier picture.

“PMIs out of Europe are another reminder of the extent economies have gone down,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst with Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. “Strong U.S. data this week is likely to see the dollar strengthen on rising yield appeal.”

Brent crude for May delivery settled up $2.55 at $125.43 a barrel. U.S. May crude gained $2.21 to settle at $105.23 a barrel.

The euro opened the second quarter of 2012 lower against the dollar and yen as the weak European manufacturing data highlighted a growing split between the economic outlooks of the United States and the euro zone.

The weak data should keep European Central Bank monetary policy accommodative, but at the same time the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates at near zero until 2014.

“We are looking at interest rates that are low in both the U.S. and Europe and that is why the euro has been stuck in a range, trading within the $1.33-$1.3350 area,” said Daniel Wang, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.

The euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.3326, after hitting a session low of $1.3281. The euro slipped 1.4 percent to 109.28 yen.

U.S. Treasuries rose, getting a mild lift from purchases of fund managers who saw Friday’s sell-off as overdone and as data showed that fears over dramatically rising yields may be overstated in light of a still moderate U.S. economic recovery.

Fresh balance sheets for the start of the second quarter boosted buying and retraced weakness from Friday, when Treasuries ended their worst quarter since the final quarter of 2010.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.20 percent.

Gold prices were moderately higher.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,677.46 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery gained $7.20 an ounce at $1,679.10.