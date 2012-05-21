GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rise as G8 leaders pledge growth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stocks on Monday rebounded from lows for the year and oil prices rose for the first time in four sessions as world leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro zone, and China said priority should be given to maintaining its economic expansion.

Still, most investors and analysts see the pause in selling of stocks, oil and other commodities as temporary, given the uncertainties ahead for Greece, which holds national elections on June 17.

Risk that Greece might leave the euro zone curbed a recovery for the euro, which stabilized above its lowest level in about four months.

On Saturday, leaders of the Group of Eight nations stressed that their “imperative is to promote growth and jobs” for the euro zone, and expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro.

Despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe’s debt problems.

“We’re in a bit of an oversold bounce in here at the moment and whether we’re going to build on all of this we’ll find out this week. We’ll still be hostage to European news and will be for the foreseeable future,” said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.

The absence of negative news from Europe revived some appetite for U.S. equities despite a selloff of Facebook (FB.O) shares following its lackluster debut on Friday. .N

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 135.10 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 12,504.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 20.77 points, or 1.60 percent, to finish at 1,315.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC advanced 68.42 points, or 2.46 percent, to close at 2,847.21.

U.S. stocks came off their worst weekly loss in a year as Facebook’s sloppy debut on Friday disappointed investors. The social networking company’s stock lost 11 percent on Monday to close at $34.03 on Monday. It fell as low as $33 - $5 below its initial offering price, wiping out $10 billion of its market value.

While Facebook shares faded after much fanfare, established technology companies did better, led by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) whose shares rose 5.8 percent to $561.28.

The FTSE Eurofirst .FTEU3 index of top European shares closed up 0.5 percent at 975.04 after losing 5.1 percent last week to reach its lowest level of the year.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 1.1 percent to 301.33. It clawed above where it started the year after erasing all the gains made due to a concerted round of easing by central banks in the first quarter.

Spain’s prime minister said on Monday that urgent solutions were needed to guarantee financial stability in Europe. On Friday, Spain revised upward its estimated 2011 budget deficit.

Visitors look at monitors displaying market indices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo May 18, 2012. Japan's Nikkei share average dropped sharply on Friday morning with securities hammered by fears of contagion from Spain's ailing bank system and a strong yen pushed down exporters. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Spanish benchmark 10-year bond yields held at 6.29 percent, while the 10-year Italian debt yield was flat at 5.94 percent. These long-term borrowing costs are seen as unsustainable for the euro zone’s fourth- and third-largest economies, respectively.

The euro rose 0.25 percent in choppy trading to $1.2814, well above Friday’s four-month low of $1.2642, which was not far from its lowest point for 2012. <FRX/>

The dollar index .DXY slipped 0.43 percent to 80.941 after touching its highest level since mid-January on Friday on heavy bids for the U.S. currency and other perceived safe-haven assets.

Nagging jitters over the financial contagion from the festering debt problem in Europe offset earlier profit-taking on U.S. and German government debt.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched historic lows and Bund futures hit contract highs last week on bids from nervous investors.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.74 percent, just 7 basis points above its lowest intraday level in at least 60 years, while German Bund futures edged down 15 basis points to 143.49 after touching a contract high of 144.06 last week.

OIL RISES ON CHINA‘S GROWTH STANCE

Signs that China, the world’s second-largest economy, was willing to support measures to boost growth offset some of the euro-zone worries in global stocks and commodity markets.

“We should continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy while giving more priority to maintaining growth,” Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments reported by state news agency Xinhua on Sunday.

Brent crude recovered from a 2012 low, on hopes the Chinese premier’s announcement could mean strong fuel demand by the world’s second-largest oil user, although concerns about the euro-zone crisis capped gains.

Brent gained for the first time in four sessions, rising $1.67, or 1.56 percent, to settle at $108.81 a barrel. In New York, U.S. June oil futures gained $1.09, or 1.19 percent, to end at $92.57 a barrel. <O/R>

Three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange gained 1 percent to settle at $7,731 a metric ton (1.1023 ton).

Spot gold prices last traded flat at $1,592.69 an ounce, erasing an earlier loss with a late bounce in the euro. <GOL/>